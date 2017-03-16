VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Charter flights to link Italy, U.K. with Vietnam's Phu Quoc by late 2017

By VnExpress   March 16, 2017 | 11:20 am GMT+7
Charter flights to link Italy, U.K. with Vietnam's Phu Quoc by late 2017
Phu Quoc received more than 1.45 million tourists last year, 14 percent of them foreigners. Photo by VnExpress

Travel firms TUI and Alpitour World are seeking cooperation from Vietnam to launch the service in November and December.

Major European travel companies TUI and Alpitour World have announced plans to start flying tourists from Italy and the United Kingdom to the tourism-haven island of Phu Quoc by the end of this year.

The Germany-based TUI said during the recent IBT Berlin tourism trade fair that it would bring tourists from the U.K. to Phu Quoc on charter flights starting this November, while Italian Alpitour World has similar plans for Italian tourists from December, Saigon Times reported.

TUI expected it can bring at least 8,000 visitors to the island in the first year and has worked with five resorts on Phu Quoc to prepare for the arrivals, Ha Van Sieu, deputy head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, told the newspaper upon returning from the trade fair Wednesday.

“That is very good news for Phu Quoc as both companies have very large customer bases,” Sieu said.

TUI is seeking help with promotion from Vietnam while Alpitour needs procedure support to connect the air route, he said.

Phu Quoc Island off Kien Giang Province attracts visitors by its beautiful, warm beaches and fresh seafood, as well as a visa waiver policy for foreigners visiting the island for up to 30 days.

Official data showed that more than 1.45 million tourists visited the island last year, 14 percent of them foreigners.

Investments worth VND160 trillion ($7 billion) have been poured into the island’s tourism industry, including a casino and a cable car project. A 500-hectare (1,236-acre) safari was opened last December.

Hotels are being built to prepare for up to three million visitors a year by 2020, according to local officials.

The country’s biggest island, of nearly 600 square kilometers (290 square miles) or 80 percent of Singapore's area, is now connected to the island city-state and Cambodia's Siem Reap, major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh as well as Guangzhou and Shanghai in China.

Tourists from Italy to Vietnam grew 27 percent last year and the number jumped 20 percent for arrivals from the U.K., based on government statistics.

Related news:

Vietnam's 'cave province' schedules direct flights to northern Thailand

>Phu Quoc Island's $5 bln venture to quadruple incomes - investment ministry

Tags: Vietnam travel aviation Phu Quoc
 
Read more
That's not Vietnam! A quiz to see how closely you watched 'Kong: Skull Island'

That's not Vietnam! A quiz to see how closely you watched 'Kong: Skull Island'

King Kong in Vietnam: 6 hilarious internet memes that you need to see

King Kong in Vietnam: 6 hilarious internet memes that you need to see

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Headphone explosion: Yet another thing for air travelers to worry about

Headphone explosion: Yet another thing for air travelers to worry about

Meet the Vietnamese man who went through 'excruciating' surgery to reach new heights

Meet the Vietnamese man who went through 'excruciating' surgery to reach new heights

Vietnam's major cities rank low in quality of life calculation

Vietnam's major cities rank low in quality of life calculation

Eight world-class resorts in Vietnam that could cost you fortunes

Eight world-class resorts in Vietnam that could cost you fortunes

 
go to top