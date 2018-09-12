VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Century-old Saigon pagoda’s dazzling pottery collection

By Quynh Tran   September 12, 2018 | 02:11 pm GMT+7

​Phap Hoa Pagoda has 10,000 pieces from various cultures and ages.

Century-old Saigon pagodas dazzling pottery collection

Phap Hoa Pagoda, built in 1928, is situated in an alley off Thich Quang Duc Street in HCMC’s Phu Nhuan District. It follows the Mahayana sect of Buddhism. The pagoda used to look quite rustic with a simple straw roof until it got a complete makeover in 1993. Today it consists of a main hall, a dining hall, a Da Bao tower, and a medical room.

Century-old Saigon pagodas dazzling pottery collection - 1

The head of the pagoda, who has a deep interest in ceramics, has for long been collecting them. Now there are 10,000 pottery artifacts, which have got the pagoda recognition from the Vietnam Records Book Center.

Century-old Saigon pagodas dazzling pottery collection - 2

Ceramics in various colors, patterns and sizes are preserved in the pagoda’s storeroom.

Century-old Saigon pagodas dazzling pottery collection - 3

Most of these ceramics are from renowned pottery centers like Bat Trang, Bien Hoa, Binh Duong, and Chu Dau, while some came from China and Japan.

Century-old Saigon pagodas dazzling pottery collection - 4

The pottery items are used in various places around the pagoda as decoration near Buddha idols.

Century-old Saigon pagodas dazzling pottery collection - 5

The ceramic items are used around the pagoda as decoration. There are over 50 pieces of various sizes in the main hall, while the room has 500. The artworks are also displayed in other places like the lecture hall and memorial room, or nha to (a shrine for monks who pass away).  

Century-old Saigon pagodas dazzling pottery collection - 6

Four grand vases are placed in the most sacred place in the main hall. More than two meters tall, they originated from the Jiangxi province of China.

Century-old Saigon pagodas dazzling pottery collection - 7

The pots and cups from Vietnamese pottery villages are carefully preserved in glass closets.

Century-old Saigon pagodas dazzling pottery collection - 8

A pot from Cham ethnic dating from the 19th century is displayed in the living room.

Century-old Saigon pagodas dazzling pottery collection - 9

The pagoda also has many other pieces including ceramic Buddha statues, candlesticks, pots and cups. In particular, there are two outstanding artworks of nghe (an imaginative animal in Vietnamese culture which resembles lion and dog) crafted by Vietnamese artisans two centuries ago.

Century-old Saigon pagodas dazzling pottery collection - 10

Besides the grand Buddha idol, two smaller sized ones are also placed in the center of the main hall. These date back to the time of King Qianlong (1735 – 1796) of the Qing Dynasty in China.

Century-old Saigon pagodas dazzling pottery collection - 11

The pagoda also has the first ever Lotus Sutra, an important Buddhist scripture, that was carved on stone in Vietnam. It features nearly 70,000 Vietnamese words - white letters engraved on black granite - arranged in a harmonious structure.

In 2015, Phap Hoa Pagoda was recognized as a historical site by HCMC.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam pagoda Saigon pottery collection Vietnam Records Book
 
Read more
An English teacher reaches out to Hanoi’s homeless

An English teacher reaches out to Hanoi’s homeless

Hoa Lo, where the most famous Vietnam War prisoner was held

Hoa Lo, where the most famous Vietnam War prisoner was held

Why thousands visit a silk mill near Da Lat

Why thousands visit a silk mill near Da Lat

100-year-old house in Mekong Delta defies time

100-year-old house in Mekong Delta defies time

Royal symbols, opulence on display in central Vietnam

Royal symbols, opulence on display in central Vietnam

New museum commemorates Ho Chi Minh’s Thailand sojourn

New museum commemorates Ho Chi Minh’s Thailand sojourn

How to whiz through Saigon in a day

How to whiz through Saigon in a day

 
go to top