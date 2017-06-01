Buzzing: Meet the Vietnamese man whose body is a walking beehive

Nhat developed an interest for bees and wasps in 1993, so he spent days learning their habits and how to pet them. On one trip he caught the queen bee and the other bees followed her to his body. They settled down and started to attack him, and he had to remove the stingers and venom as fast as he could. Undeterred, he kept his experiment, despite being stung more than 50 times on one occasion. Over time, the bees just got used to him.