Contact us       
Bubbles in Hong Kong harbor are Japanese artist's thought: stirrer

By Reuters/Pak Yiu   August 2, 2017 | 07:05 pm GMT+7

'What would happen if the world disappeared instantly like a bubble?'

Millions of bubbles floated across Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor on Wednesday, the latest public art exhibition by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki.

His project, titled "Memorial Rebirth", uses a three-meter (10-foot) tall, six-tiered machine with 50 bubble-producing units to spew out 10,000 bubbles every minute, using up about 35 litres of bubble mix every 15 or 20 minutes.

"I wanted to create a space made with bubbles and light for people to ponder, 'What would happen if the world disappeared instantly like a bubble?'" said Ohmaki, 47, reflecting on the transient nature of his piece.

The exhibition runs to August 20 in Hong Kong. 

Bubbles are seen in front of a Chinese national flag (top) and a Hong Kong flag, during a Bubble Up show by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki, outside Harbor City mall in Hong Kong, China August 2, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Bobby Yip

Bubbles are seen in front of the skyline of the financial Central district, during a Bubble Up show by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki, outside Harbor City mall in Hong Kong, China August 2, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Bobby Yip

Children react in front of bubbles, during a Bubble Up show by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki, outside Harbor City mall in Hong Kong, China August 2, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Bobby Yip

Tags: Hong Kong bubble art
 

