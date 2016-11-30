bow-down-before-1-000-year-old-lords-of-the-forest

|
The trees stand deep inside the Pu Hoat Nature Reserve along the Laos border in the central province of Nghe An. Sa mu is a prized timber tree with soft, highly durable scented wood.
There are around a thousand sa mu trees in the reserve, but the 56 to receive the honor are around 1,000 years old.
The tallest of them is 60 meters high, while the rest are 50 meters on average.
A tree trunk of 3.7 meters in diameter.
It takes a seven-hour trek through the forest to reach these giant trees.
Photos by VnExpress/Hai Binh
