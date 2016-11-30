VnExpress International
Bow down before 1,000-year-old lords of the forest

By Hai Binh   November 30, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7

56 ancient sa mu trees (Cunninghamia konishii) have been recognized as national heritages.

bow-down-before-1-000-year-old-lords-of-the-forest

The trees stand deep inside the Pu Hoat Nature Reserve along the Laos border in the central province of Nghe An. Sa mu is a prized timber tree with soft, highly durable scented wood. 
bow-down-before-1-000-year-old-lords-of-the-forest-1

There are around a thousand sa mu trees in the reserve, but the 56 to receive the honor are around 1,000 years old.
bow-down-before-1-000-year-old-lords-of-the-forest-2

The tallest of them is 60 meters high, while the rest are 50 meters on average.
bow-down-before-1-000-year-old-lords-of-the-forest-3

A tree trunk of 3.7 meters in diameter.
bow-down-before-1-000-year-old-lords-of-the-forest-4

It takes a seven-hour trek through the forest to reach these giant trees.
bow-down-before-1-000-year-old-lords-of-the-forest-5
bow-down-before-1-000-year-old-lords-of-the-forest-6

A total of 2,225 trees from 80 species have been designated as national heritage trees since 2010. The honor aims to preserve precious flora genes and increase public awareness of environmental protection.


Photos by VnExpress/Hai Binh

