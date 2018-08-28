VnExpress International
Barriers trigger massive gridlock on Saigon street

By Huu Khoa   August 28, 2018 | 03:30 pm GMT+7

The erection of road fences for a drainage project is paralyzing traffic on Rach Ong Bridge in District 8, and this is set to continue for another year.

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, long queues of vehicles stood unmoving and moved at snails space on Rach Ong Bridge, stretching around one kilometer from the intersection of Pham The Hien and Da Nam streets in District 8, more than half an hour southwest of the city center, to Tran Xuan Soan Street in District 7.

It was because of a bottleneck caused by road fences at the foot of the bridge as part of work to upgrade the Tau Hu - Ben Nghe Canal in District 8. “The fences have been here for several months, and it is torture to go to the area during rush hour,” Nguyen Van Lam, who lives in the vicinity, complained bitterly. The work is expected to be finished in 2019, meaning locals have to squeeze through the narrowed street for one more year.
A bus driver’s assistant took to the street to regulate traffic after his bus got stuck in the gridlock.
A little girl appears weary of waiting.
Diep My Hoang, a security guard working in District 7, said he is on duty to regulate traffic in the area every day. He said rush hour is between 7a.m. and 8a.m., and between 5p.m. and 8 p.m.
The situation didn’t improve day after day, with vehicles on both sides moving at a snail’s space.
Motorbikes squeeze through the bottleneck every day.

With around 12 million people, Ho Chi Minh City is considering various options to resolve its traffic problem, especially during rush hour.

The city is thinking about designating some main streets as one-way, building elevated roads and even banning private vehicles from downtown areas to ease the congestion.

There are some 8.8 million motorcycles besides cars and bicycles running on just 4,000 kilometers of roads.

Nearly 4,200 cars and 9,000 motorbikes are registered every month, while public transport is limited to buses.

Are motorbikes to blame for gridlock in Hanoi?
 
 

Tags: traffic jam Saigon street District 8 Rach Ong Bridge drainage project road fences gridlock
 
