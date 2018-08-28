Barriers trigger massive gridlock on Saigon street

With around 12 million people, Ho Chi Minh City is considering various options to resolve its traffic problem, especially during rush hour.

The city is thinking about designating some main streets as one-way, building elevated roads and even banning private vehicles from downtown areas to ease the congestion.

There are some 8.8 million motorcycles besides cars and bicycles running on just 4,000 kilometers of roads.

Nearly 4,200 cars and 9,000 motorbikes are registered every month, while public transport is limited to buses.