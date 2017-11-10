VnExpress International
Australian PM gets his first taste of Vietnamese banh mi in Da Nang

By Staff reporters   November 10, 2017 | 05:21 pm GMT+7

Malcolm Turnbull took a stroll with celebrity chef Luke Nguyen and grabbed a bite to eat from a street vendor.

 
australian-pm-gets-his-first-taste-of-vietnamese-banh-mi-in-da-nang

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull started his Friday in Vietnam's central city of Da Nang with a walk and a breakfast of Vietnam’s signature banh mi, a baguette stuffed with anything from grilled pork, cold cuts and cucumber slices, to cilantro, pickled carrots, liver pâté and a swipe of mayonnaise. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh
australian-pm-gets-his-first-taste-of-vietnamese-banh-mi-in-da-nang-1

The PM was joined by Vietnamese-Australian celebrity chef Luke Nguyen, the Australian Embassy in Vietnam said in a statement. Photo courtesy of the Australian Embassy
australian-pm-gets-his-first-taste-of-vietnamese-banh-mi-in-da-nang-2

The PM got stuck into his banh mi at a small sidewalk restaurant. Turnbull will join 20 other Pacific Rim leaders at the APEC Leaders’ Meeting on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the Australian Embassy
australian-pm-gets-his-first-taste-of-vietnamese-banh-mi-in-da-nang-3

“Vietnamese food is enjoyed every day by Australians, which is just one of the many positive contributions of the nearly 300,000 Vietnamese who call Australia home. But this is the first time I’ve ever tried banh mi! I love the fresh flavors of Vietnamese food,” the Australia Embassy quoted him as saying in a press release. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh
australian-pm-gets-his-first-taste-of-vietnamese-banh-mi-in-da-nang-4

The PM takes a selfie with locals in Da Nang, saying it was fantastic to see Australian agricultural exports featured in such iconic Vietnamese dishes. In 2016, Vietnam imported $342 million of wheat, $73 million of barley and $28.7 million of beef and veal from Australia.
