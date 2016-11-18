VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Ancient limestone caves in Ha Long Bay suffer damage

By VnExpress   November 18, 2016 | 09:40 am GMT+7
Ancient limestone caves in Ha Long Bay suffer damage
Illegal excavation in limestone caves was rampant before 1995. Photo by VnExpress

Local authorities blame tectonic movements, but cannot rule out theft yet.

Some ancient limestone caves in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site visited by millions of tourists each year, have been damaged, local officials said.

Tourists to Cap La, one of the caves, said they found some stalactites broken off with many broken pieces on the ground. The cave, believed to be thousands of years old, is famous for these stalactites of various shapes and sizes.

It is not immediately clear if this is manmade or by nature.

Stalactite theft was rampant before 1995, said Pham Dinh Huynh, deputy head of Ha Long Bay’s Management Board, adding that since then security guards have managed to prevent such an act.

“We are closely monitoring more than 60 caves,” said Huynh.

He believed the damage was caused by tectonic movements, but said that further investigation is needed.

“We need experts to determine whether the stalactites have been deliberately cut off,” he said.

Related news:

Cave parties in Ha Long are not as cool as you may think

Cave parties get buried in Vietnam's world-renowned bay

2017’s tours to world’s largest cave in Vietnam province on sale

Tags: Ha Long Bay stalactites robbery tourist attraction UNESCO World Heritage
 
Read more
To Vinh Hy and beyond on the smoothest road in southern Vietnam

To Vinh Hy and beyond on the smoothest road in southern Vietnam

70-year-old teacher gives poor kids an education they deserve

70-year-old teacher gives poor kids an education they deserve

The one and only fixed price market in Saigon

The one and only fixed price market in Saigon

Da Nang named in top 10 Asian destinations

Da Nang named in top 10 Asian destinations

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Waiting for a repair, Saigon’s oldest temple now on the brink of collapse

Waiting for a repair, Saigon’s oldest temple now on the brink of collapse

Best photos of supermoon from Vietnam

Best photos of supermoon from Vietnam

Go green: Electric buses to hit Hoi An streets next year

Go green: Electric buses to hit Hoi An streets next year

 
go to top