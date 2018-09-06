An ancient town comes to modern Saigon

|
Located on Huynh Tinh Cua Street in District 3, HCMC, the Hoa Giay café stands out with its “old” yellow wall and pink bougainvillea flowers, recreating the iconic look of Hoi An, an ancient town in central Vietnam that has been declared a World Heritage site.
|
Inspired by the colors and feel of his hometown, a native of Quang Nam Province has turned this café into a Hoi An replica, complete with the yellow walls, lanterns and other decorations.
|
From the structure to the decorations, the café is a reconstruction of Vietnamese houses in the 60s and 70s. According to the owner, the whole block of houses on Huynh Tinh Cua Street are old, built during the American occupation. As it was meant to house American officials back then, the buildings are spacious and designed with a lot of balconies and windows to let the fresh air in, keeping the house cool even during the heat of a Saigon summer.
|
Old furniture, including tables, chairs, lamps, typewriters and pictures are used as decorations.
|
The furniture does not clutter the café’s space. The old style tiles add to the homely feeling.
|
For more than two years now, the Hoa Giay café has been offering the perfect place for people who enjoy peace, quiet and nostalgia. The collection of old everyday objects includes wooden cabinets, garde manger (French for food storage), typewriter, oil lamps, old pot and cups.
|
The balcony is a favorite spot among young people.
|
Whether it is to read a book, chat with friends or have a meal with the family, this café is a very good choice. The menu mainly contains Quang Nam specialties, like Quang Noodles, Chicken and Rice, fry shrimp and pork, little clams and rice paper.
|
The café opens from 7am until 11pm. Prices for drinks and food range from VND 20,000 ($0.86) to VND50,000 ($2.15).
|
The café is also a great place to take photographs, and for anyone who loves Hoi An to get there without leaving Saigon.