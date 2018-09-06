An ancient town comes to modern Saigon

From the structure to the decorations, the café is a reconstruction of Vietnamese houses in the 60s and 70s. According to the owner, the whole block of houses on Huynh Tinh Cua Street are old, built during the American occupation. As it was meant to house American officials back then, the buildings are spacious and designed with a lot of balconies and windows to let the fresh air in, keeping the house cool even during the heat of a Saigon summer.