Amazing 'Ha Long Bay'...in Hanoi

Much of the 850-hectare (2,100-acre) lake is located in My Duc District with a small area belonging to Hoa Binh Province’s Kim Boi District.
The beauty of Quan Son is somewhat similar to that of world heritage Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh.
Tourists can explore the lake in small boats.
Like Ha Long, the lake also has limestone mountains with strange names, such as Ban Co (chess board) Mountain, Mom Nghe (buffalo calf’s mouth) Rock, Voi Phuc (kneeling elephant) Hill and Hoa Qua (fruit) Mountain.
The surface of the lake blends in with the surrounding landscape.
White flowers grow on the surface.
Tourists taking photos from a boat.
Travelers may try climbing to Hoa Qua, one of the biggest mountains around the lake, or water sports in Quan Son.
There are also medicinal herbs, bonsai-like plants and wild animals in the area.
Thousands of birds migrate to the area at the year-end.
Photos and information from Nhan Dan (People) Online.
