A touch of winter: Saigon wraps up for its coolest days of the year

By Thanh Nguyen   December 19, 2017 | 01:50 pm GMT+7

For a city known for its heat, humidity and tropical rains, the cooler temperatures are a breath of fresh air.

Saigon is enjoying its coolest days of the year, with temperatures falling to 20 degrees Celsius and below early in the morning and late at night. Locals who are all too familiar with an average temperature of 28 degrees are finding different ways of keeping themselves warm, such as lighting a fire like these street vendors in District 3.
A sign displays the temperature at the city’s iconic Ben Thanh Market in District 1 at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
These elderly women have wrapped up more than usual for their morning exercise at 6 a.m. on Ly Chinh Thang Street, District 3.
“I have to wear a coat and a scarf as it’s quite cold today,” Thom said.
A homeless person snuggles under a blanket on the sidewalk of Tran Hung Dao Street in District 1.
Many parents are wrapping up their kids in jackets and scarves as they take to the streets in the morning.
This xe om (motorbike taxi) driver has a raincoat to protect himself from the cold wind on Nguyen Huu Canh Street, Binh Thanh District.
A front cover. Why not?
A traffic officer shelters behind a control box to avoid the crosswind on the junction of Nguyen Huu Canh and Ton Duc Thang in District 1 on Tuesday.
A group of workers warm themselves in the sun before starting the day in District 2. Weather forecasters say that temperatures will stay below 20 degrees Celcius for the next two-three days in the entire southeastern region.
Vietnam Saigon cool winter
 
