A spiritual high: Tallest bell tower in Saigon

Until early 21st century, this tower was the highest bell tower in Vietnam. Later, Linh Phuoc Pagoda in the Central Highlands city of Da Lat constructed a higher bell tower (37.84 meter). However, the Xa Loi tower remains the tallest one in Ho Chi Minh city. Each floor is dedicated to worship one manifestation of the Buddha. Each floor has four flat areas and four angles, creating an octagonal structure.