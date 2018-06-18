A spiritual high: Tallest bell tower in Saigon

|
The Xa Loi Pagoda stands at the junction of Ba Huyen Thanh Quan and Su Thien Chieu Streets, District 3, HCMC. The pagoda was built in 1956 on an area of 2,500 square meters. Its most noticeable feature is a 32 meter, seven floor bell tower built in 1960, facing Ba Huyen Thanh Quan street.
Until early 21st century, this tower was the highest bell tower in Vietnam. Later, Linh Phuoc Pagoda in the Central Highlands city of Da Lat constructed a higher bell tower (37.84 meter). However, the Xa Loi tower remains the tallest one in Ho Chi Minh city. Each floor is dedicated to worship one manifestation of the Buddha. Each floor has four flat areas and four angles, creating an octagonal structure.
An old chamber atop the tower hosts a grand two-ton bell that has a diameter of 1.2 meters and a height of 1.6 meters. The bell is made of copper, and resembles the design of the bell at the famous Thien Mu Pagoda in Hue.
The pagoda's name translates into the Pagoda of Buddla's Relic.
Xa Loi is the first pagoda in Saigon to be constructed in a modern style, with the worshiping place above and a hall for sermons below. Later, the Vinh Nghiem Pagoda followed suit. The preaching hall can accommodate 400 people. Surrounding this place are the library, back rooms and a dining hall.
Unlike old pagodas which worship various Buddha manifestations, there is only one grand statue of the Gautama Buddha in the Main Hall. This statue was crafted by Bien Hoa School of Art, setting the model for Buddha statues in other pagodas. In 1969, the statue was fully gilded with gold.
The walls of the main hall are decorated with 15 grand paint-powder pictures. The pictures were painted in 1958, depicting the history of Sakyamuni Buddha from birth to enlightenment and Nirvana.
In the yard outside stands a peepal tree brought from Colombo, Sri Lanka. At the foot of the tree is a statue of Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva consecrated in 1958.
The Xa Loi pagoda was also the final resting place of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc after his world famous self-immolation to protest the oppression of Buddhists by the U.S.propped Ngo Dinh Diem regime in 1963. The AP photo of the monk sitting in fire won a Pulitzer Prize.
While this pagoda's premises are not very spacious, its architectural and historical values give it pride.