A quirky café for unconventional people

Chill out and be yourself at this chaotic space in southern Vietnam.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the word “bohemian” as “a person (such as a writer or an artist) living an unconventional life usually in a colony with others.”

Bohemians do not want to conform to any establishment of political or social viewpoints. Often thought of as outsiders, Bohemians just want to be treated as creative individuals who lead free and unorthodox lives.

This philosophy has been successfully adopted at a café named Bohémiens in the port city of Vung Tau, southern Vietnam. The coffee shop's chaotic artistic design full of irrelevant elements offers an escape for those who want a place where they can fit in, just the way they are.