Sailing coracle

A Top Shot photo selected by natgeoyourshot on Instagram.

"Fishermen sail the coracle on the beach of Binh Thuan, a coastal central province of Vietnam," the caption reads. "The coracle is a small, round, lightweight and flexible boat. Fishermen who navigate the coracle must have excellent health and special skills to keep the boat balanced on high waves and precise operation."

Photo taken by Tran Tuan Viet @trantuanvietsui.

Read more