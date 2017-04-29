A day in the life of a Vietnamese intelligence agent

“When the H63 network was set up, Pham Xuan An was our top spy, working as a deep cover agent within the enemy. I was leading the whole network until the reunification in 1975.” The veteran was also the political commissar of the famous Brigade 316. In April 1975, commando units of his brigade took over the Rach Chiec Bridge, a strategic point of Saigon, paving the way for the revolutionary forces.