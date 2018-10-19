VnExpress International
40 couples with disabilities enjoy a joint wedding in Saigon

By Quynh Tran   October 19, 2018 | 09:44 am GMT+7

Romance rent the air at the ‘betel and areca’ wedding of 40 couples with disabilities held in Saigon Thursday.

The wedding theme, “betel and areca”, refers to the betel leaf and the areca nut, which always go together, and are served at all traditional weddings in Vietnam and other countries in Asia.

The majority of the brides and grooms came from the Mekong Delta region. They arrived in Saigon two days ahead to take wedding photos, try out their dresses, and rehearse for the ceremony.

Many couples had been living together for years, but did not have the means to have a wedding.

Bride Tran Thi Ngoc Thi, groom Pham Tan Lien, and their five-year-old daughter at the wedding.

"Everyone asked me why did I marry a disabled man. But I think it was fate that brought us together. I fell in love the first time we met," Thi said. "How ironic that we run a wedding card printing business in our hometown, but we never had our own wedding!"

The groom Huynh Loc Thien (42) is happy with his bride Phuoc Thao (32 years). The two also have a five-year-old daughter together.

"He was blinded by a burn he had when he was a kid. We have been together for six years," she said. "Now I know how it feels to wear a wedding dress, a feeling that everyone woman wants to experience once in their life."

Some couples had to get help from others during the ceremony.

Bride Thien Thanh and groom Van Tai exchange wedding rings.

"I am very happy to have a meaningful wedding like this," Tai said.

Tags: Vietnam group wedding disable Saigon
 
