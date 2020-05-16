With Spanish league suspended, Vietnamese futsal player returns

Hoa's departure has been occasioned by the ending of a year-long loan contract with the club as also the indefinite suspension of the topflight Liga Nacional de Fútbol Sala or National Futsal League in Spain due to Covid-19.

Hoa had made several appearances in the regional league and National Futsal League, wearing the number 19 jersey. His team currently stands at 11th place out of 16 teams.

He is a key player for Vietnamese national champion club Thai Son Nam, has also been a member of the national futsal team for years. He won the Vietnamese Silver Ball trophy for second best futsal player of 2017, a Bronze Ball in 2018 and is on the Golden Ball awards shortlist for 2019.

The 29-year-old athlete will be quarantined for 14 days on return.

The Spanish club and Thai Son Nam have signed an extensive cooperation agreement that allows more Vietnamese payers to get trained abroad in the future at one of the world's leading futsal nations. Spain has won the FIFA Futsal World Cup twice and the continental UEFA Futsal Champions League seven times.