VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

With Spanish league suspended, Vietnamese futsal player returns

By Dang Khoa   May 16, 2020 | 06:59 pm GMT+7
With Spanish league suspended, Vietnamese futsal player returns
Pham Duc Hoa wearing Spanish club O Parrulo Ferrol's number 19 jerysey. Photo courtesy of the club.

Vietnamese futsal player Pham Duc Hoa has said adios to Spanish club O Parrulo Ferrol FS and headed home Friday.

Hoa's departure has been occasioned by the ending of a year-long loan contract with the club as also the indefinite suspension of the topflight Liga Nacional de Fútbol Sala or National Futsal League in Spain due to Covid-19.

Hoa had made several appearances in the regional league and National Futsal League, wearing the number 19 jersey. His team currently stands at 11th place out of 16 teams.

He is a key player for Vietnamese national champion club Thai Son Nam, has also been a member of the national futsal team for years. He won the Vietnamese Silver Ball trophy for second best futsal player of 2017, a Bronze Ball in 2018 and is on the Golden Ball awards shortlist for 2019.

The 29-year-old athlete will be quarantined for 14 days on return.

The Spanish club and Thai Son Nam have signed an extensive cooperation agreement that allows more Vietnamese payers to get trained abroad in the future at one of the world's leading futsal nations. Spain has won the FIFA Futsal World Cup twice and the continental UEFA Futsal Champions League seven times.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Pham Duc Hoa Vietnamese futsal player O Parrulo Ferrol FS Spain Thai Son Nam Covid-19
 
Read more
Traceurs, freerunners defy law of urban jungle

Traceurs, freerunners defy law of urban jungle

Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

Vietnam’s HTV Cup kick-starts global pro cycling

Vietnam’s HTV Cup kick-starts global pro cycling

Vietnamese GM finishes fourth in Steinitz Memorial chess

Vietnamese GM finishes fourth in Steinitz Memorial chess

F1 2020 video game to feature Hanoi circuit

F1 2020 video game to feature Hanoi circuit

Vietnamese chess ace to compete in Steinitz Memorial contest

Vietnamese chess ace to compete in Steinitz Memorial contest

VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon postponed until end July

VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon postponed until end July

National football events to resume late May

National football events to resume late May

 
go to top