VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon announces official schedule

The event will include five kilometer, 10 kilometer, 21 kilometer (half marathon), and 42 kilometer (full marathon) distances, similar to last year's tournament. Check-in counters will open from 3 a.m. to afford participants competing time in the coolest weather. The race will start at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square of the coastal town Quy Nhon in the south central Binh Dinh Province.

Timeline Activities 4:00 Start 42 km race 4:05 - 4:10 Runners gather at start line for 21 km 4:30 Start 21 km race 5:05 - 5:10 Runners gather at start line for 10 km, 5 km 5:30 Start 10 km, 5 km races 6:45 Close the 5 km race 7:30 Close the 10 km race 8:30 Close the 21 km race 11:00 Close the 42 km race

Men and women's champions will recieve prizes worth VND120 million ($5,240), including VND15 million from organizers, VND15 million from the sponsor - Hung Thinh Land, one Nike coupon, one Garmin Forerunner 945 watch and one Bkav Bphone B86s (worth VND9.9 million), each.

The award ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., July 26, with over 50 main prizes worth more than VND1 billion, including rewards in cash and in kind from Garmin, Nike, Bkav, and Tissot.

The 42 km distance offers first, second and third prizes valued at nearly VND500 million, for each age group, including under 30, 31-39 and over 40.

Alongside infrastructure improvement in Quy Nhon, this year's tournament will see significant changes along the route. The starting point, Nguyen Tat Thanh Monument, is wider than the one last year, which began on Xuan Dieu Road.

For the 42 km distance, athletes will cross Phuong Mai wind farm, taking in the stunning view of turbines.

Le Quang Hoa, full marathon champion at VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon 2019.

Carrying the message "Run with the sea and sun," VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon 2020 offers participants and their families a fresh experience in the coastal town, where they can enjoy local specialties alongside golden sands embracing the sea. VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon's medal design this year draws inspiration from the sun and waves, with cobalt blue its dominating color.

Before racing day, an opening ceremony and festival will take place on the evening of July 25, including a sea-side music festival and other interesting performances.