VnExpress Marathon in Hue offers ticket discount

By Tue Khuong   July 24, 2020 | 05:14 pm GMT+7
The Huong River, one of the destinations on the course of VnExpress Marathon Hue 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Thi Quan.

Tickets for all four categories of VnExpress Marathon Hue will drop 15 percent from July 30 to August 6.

In particular, 5 km tickets are reduced to VND340,000 ($15) from the original VND400,000, and 10 km tickets from VND800,000 to VND680,000. Tickets for the 21 km category dropped from VND950,000 to 807,500 and to VND935,000 from the original VND1.1 million for the 42 km event.

Hue was the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty from 1802 until the end of feudal Vietnam in 1945. The Imperial City and tombs that dot Hue’s outskirts are the town's major attractions.

VnExpress Marathon Hue 2020 is organized by VnExpress and Thua Thien Hue Province People's Committee on September 6, with the desire to open up a healthy playground for sports lovers, especially in the marathon category. The event is expected to attract over 4,000 domestic and foreign athletes.

The run will commence in the middle of fall when the weather in Hue is quite pleasant, not too sunny and suitable for holidaying. Runners will pass by many monuments, tombs and roads along the Huong River, including Thien Mu Pagoda, Phu Van Lau, Truong Tien Bridge and Hue High School for the Gifted.

Take a look at the details of the event here.

