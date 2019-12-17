VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight registers 2,000 athletes in 11 days

Participants at the VnExpress Marathon in Quy Nhon, central Vietnam, in the early morning of June 9, 2019. Photo by VnExpress.

Hundreds of runners will join the race, including "Team Heo Dat" with 197 contestants, Self-R4S, and VPIron boasting over 150 members. Many participants are foreign.

VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight, themed "Run to the Light," is the first large-scale night run in Hanoi. It will commence on March 7 to finish on March 8, 2020, aiming to attract 6,000 runners.

Hosted by VnExpress and Hanoi People's Committee, VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight will offer many unique features compared to previous races, with an opportunity to enjoy the city's unique nightlife.

VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight will provide runners the best facilities, from preparation to logistics.

In addition, a group discount rate of 10 percent applies for those of 10 - 29 people, 15 percent for 30- 49, 20 percent for 50-100 and 25 percent for those over 100.

Early Bird registration is open until January 2, 2020, priced at VND360,000; VND780,000; VND900,000 and VND1,080,000 for distances of 5 km, 10 km, 21 km and 42 km respectively.

Besides the Hanoi event, VnExpress will organize VnExpress Marathon Hue on April 5 and VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon on June 7, offering runners the chance to explore Hue citadel or catch the sunrise on a Quy Nhon beach.