Luong Phuong Hanh (R) receives women's blitz chess award at EKA IIFL Investment Managers 5th International Grandmaster Chess Tournament, India, in January 2020. Photo courtesy of Luong Phuong Hanh's Facebook page.

The Hanoi player scored 6.5 points from 11 rounds with six wins, a draw and four losses in a mixed field also involving men players.

She finished half a point ahead of Yashita Rout of India and took home prize money of nearly $1,400.

The 38-year-old, besides being an active player in the international circuit, also teaches chess to children in Hanoi.

The EKA IIFL event was held from December 30 to January 7, and had total prize money of nearly $70,000.