VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnamese wins badminton title in US

By Hoang Nguyen   December 23, 2019 | 12:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese wins badminton title in US
Vu Thi Trang competes at the 2019 Graphics International Challenge in Orange County, California. Photo by Vietnam Television.

Vu Thi Trang has won the Graphics International Challenge badminton tournament in the U.S.

In the women’s singles final played in California on Sunday, Trang, the number two seed, played Canada’s Brittney Tam, the top seed.

The Vietnamese, ranked 10 places below her opponent (44th), had a great start, winning the first game 21-14.

Trang also led in the second game, but Tam stormed back to win 22-20, taking the match into the final set.

This time Trang gave her opponent no chance, easily winning 21-11 to lift the title in 55 minutes.

This was her second title in 2019 after winning the JE Wilson championship in Ghana in July.

Vietnamese badminton ace Nguyen Tien Minh made his return in this event after missing the SEA Games due to injury, but lost to Japan’s Riki Takei in the second round.

Related News:
Tags: badminton tournament trophy Olympics Tokyo 2020 Graphics International Challenge Vu Thi Trang sports
 
Read more
Vietnam's eventful sporting year

Vietnam's eventful sporting year

Saigon Heat signs former NBA player

Saigon Heat signs former NBA player

VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight registers 2,000 athletes in 11 days

VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight registers 2,000 athletes in 11 days

Vietnam cueist retains world's seventh spot after successful year

Vietnam cueist retains world's seventh spot after successful year

Vietnam Grand Prix adds new corner to racing track ahead of F1 debut

Vietnam Grand Prix adds new corner to racing track ahead of F1 debut

Vietnam's ‘Little Mermaid’ named best woman athlete at SEA Games

Vietnam's ‘Little Mermaid’ named best woman athlete at SEA Games

Vietnam ranked second in SEA Games medal tally

Vietnam ranked second in SEA Games medal tally

Sweat, blood and tears: stories Vietnamese SEA Games athletes tell

Sweat, blood and tears: stories Vietnamese SEA Games athletes tell

 
go to top