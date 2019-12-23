Vietnamese wins badminton title in US

Vu Thi Trang competes at the 2019 Graphics International Challenge in Orange County, California. Photo by Vietnam Television.

In the women’s singles final played in California on Sunday, Trang, the number two seed, played Canada’s Brittney Tam, the top seed.

The Vietnamese, ranked 10 places below her opponent (44th), had a great start, winning the first game 21-14.

Trang also led in the second game, but Tam stormed back to win 22-20, taking the match into the final set.

This time Trang gave her opponent no chance, easily winning 21-11 to lift the title in 55 minutes.

This was her second title in 2019 after winning the JE Wilson championship in Ghana in July.

Vietnamese badminton ace Nguyen Tien Minh made his return in this event after missing the SEA Games due to injury, but lost to Japan’s Riki Takei in the second round.