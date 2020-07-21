VnExpress International
Vietnamese gamers set two records in shooting tournament

By Dang Khoa   July 21, 2020 | 10:41 am GMT+7
Members of Vietnamese PUBG e-sport team Box Gaming. Photo courtesy of PUBG Mobile Esports Vietnam's Facebook.

Vietnamese PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) team, Box Gaming, has set two world records within a week at an ongoing international shooter league.

The only Vietnamese representative at the 2020 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) broke the tournament's records for most kills and damage dealt.

Louis, BreaK, Loki and Pimay achieved a total of 20 kills last Wednesday and made history again on Sunday by setting the highest damage deal in a single round of 3086.

But despite their historic achievement, the team only finished the first week in fifth place with a total of 157 points.

Box Gaming is taking on 19 international teams from India, Indonesia, Japan, Mongolia, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam for prize money of $850,000 in the PMWL East Division from July 11 to August 8.

Tencent, the event organizer, has dubbed this PMWL tournament season zero since the league commences online instead of in Poland as previously planned.

PUBG is a competitive last-man-standing shooter online video game.

