Vietnamese e-sport team qualifies for international shooter tournament

By Dang Khoa   June 16, 2020 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
Members of Vietnamese PUBG e-sport team Box Gaming. Photo courtesy of PUBG Mobile Esports Vietnam's Facebook.

Box Gaming, a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) team, is the only Vietnamese representative in PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

Box Gaming, the winner of PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 Vietnam, faces 19 international teams to vie for the $850,000 prize pool.

PUBG is a competitive last-man-standing shooter online video game.

Of the total 20 teams, India boasts the maximum seven, followed by Thailand with three, alongside Indonesia and Malaysia with two each. Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Pakistan and Mongolia each have one representative.

The mentioned teams will compete in and represent the PMWL East division, which runs from July 10 to August 9 and is similar to West division, to be held online due to global pandemic concerns.

Participating teams for the PMWL West division will be confirmed later after PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas ends on June 28.

Tencent, the event organizer, has dubbed this PMWL tournament season zero since the league will commence online instead of in Poland as previously planned.

