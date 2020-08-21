Vietnamese cueists to play in international tournaments

Vietnam's Ma Minh Cam at PBA Opening Tour SK rent-a-car Championship in Seoul, South Korea, July 2020. Photo courtesy of PBA's Facebook page.

Cam will take on 127 other cueists in the 3-cushion carom event in South Korea starting on Saturday.

It has total prize money of $210,000, including $84,000 for the winner.

The 45-year-old player has already been in South Korea and also attended the Professional Billiards Association (PBA) Opening Tour SK rent-a-car Championship last month.

The HCMC player was impressive in this event, beating elite player Belgium's Frederic Caudron 3-2 in the quarter-final, finishing fourth to win $8,400 and rising to fourth place afterward in the PBA's world rankings.

He won the one-cushion carom trophy at the 2019 Asian Carom Billiards Championship in HCMC by beating South Korean's Seo Hyun-min 100-51.

Three other Vietnamese cueists, Nguyen Quoc Nguyen (21st in latest UMB rankings), Ngo Dinh Nai (25th) and Do Nguyen Trung Hau (27th), will play in the third edition of World Union of Billiards (UMB) Virtual One Carom Challenge from September 14 to 18.

They will take on some of the world's top cueists like Belgium's Roland Forthomme (20th) and Colombia's Pedro Gonzalez (26th). Each player receives a cash prize of $1,100.

The second edition of the online tournament, which ended last Monday, saw Vietnam's Nguyen Duc Anh Chien (16th) was runner-up to Turkey's Lutfi Cenet (17th). Chien won $1,700.