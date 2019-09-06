Vietnam wins silver and bronze medals in artistic gymnastics

An athlete competes at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge 2019 in Mersin, Turkey. Photo courtesy of International Gymnastics Federation.

Nguyen Doan Quynh Nam won the silver medal in the floor exercise category, and Vietnamese-American Nguyen Tienna Katelyn grabbed a bronze in the balance beam challenge. They are both 17 years old.

The two medals helped Vietnam finish fourth out of six countries in the tournament. Hosts Turkey lead the tournament with two gold and one silver medal.

Nam and Katelyn were sent to Turkey to gain experience as part of preparations for the SEA Games 30 in November. They are gymnastic gold medal hopefuls for Vietnam at the upcoming tournament in the Philippines.

Tienna Katelyn has completed all the procedures to get Vietnamese citizenship and is now eligible to represent the country in international tournaments.

The 2019 Artistic Gymnastic World Challenge Cup takes place from August 27-September 9 in Mersin, Turkey. It is organized and promoted by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in their series of official gymnastics competitions that serve as opportunities for gymnasts to earn points towards Olympic qualification.