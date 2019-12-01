Vietnam wins first golds at SEA Games

Vuong Thi Huyen flies Vietnam's national flag as she wins gold at the 30th SEA Games in the Phillipines, December 1, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Vuong Thi Huyen, 27, won gold by lifting 77 kg in snatch and 95 kg in clean and jerk on Sunday afternoon.

Indonesian Lisa Setiawatia won silver in the female 45kg category.

Huyen said her winning gold was a way of mourning her father, who died more than 10 days ago during her training for the tournament.

"My father had told me several times that he expected my victory. Now that he's gone, I had to try even harder to realize his wish," she said.

"I want to tell my father that I've succeeded."

In the male 55kg category, Lai Gia Thanh won the second gold for Vietnam's weightlifting by lifting 122 kg in snatch and 142 kg in clean and jerk.

Filipino John Fabuar Ceniza won silver and Indonesian Surahmat Wijoyo won bronze.

By lifting a total of 264 kg, Thanh also set a weightlifting record at SEA Games.

In cycling, Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh, 27, won the women’s cross-country event on Sunday morning, with her compatriot Ca Thi Thom winning the silver.

Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh celebrates at the finish line of women's cross country cycling at the 30th SEA Games in Philippines, December 1, 2019. Photo by VnExpress.

Nguyen Duc Hoa and Nguyen Thi Hai Yen won another gold medal in quickstep event in dancesport. The Filipino duo Gayon Mark and Renigen Mary Joy won silver while the bronze went to Thailand's Duangkaew and Issarapong.

Hoa and Yen also won a silver each in the single dance tango and single dance Viennese waltz events, finishing behind Philippine competitors.

Nguyen Duc Hoa (R) and Nguyen Thi Hai Yen at the quickstep event in dancesport at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, December 1, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duong.

In dancesport, the pair of Vu Hoang Anh Minh and Nguyen Truong Xuan finished second in the single dance foxtrot discipline with 28.988 points, while a Philippine pair claimed the gold medal.

Earlier wushu had fetched the country its first medal on Sunday morning. Tran Thi Minh Huyen won a bronze medal in the women’s taolu taijiquan with a score of 9.53. Filipina Agatha Chrystenzen Wong won the gold with 9.67 and Brunei’s Basma Lachkar was second with 9.55.

Vietnam targets three wushu gold medals this time.

The SEA Games are being held from November 30 to December 11 with a total of 9,840 athletes from 11 countries taking part in 530 events across 56 sports.

Vietnam has sent 568 athletes in 43 sports at the biennial event, and targets 65-70 gold medals.