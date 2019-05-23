Vietnam win three golds at Thailand Open Track and Field

Tran Dinh Son (C) wins the men's 400 meters dash for Vietnam at Thailand Open Track and Field Championships. Photo courtesy of the Athletics Association of Thailand

Tran Dinh Son won the men’s 400 meters in a personal best time of 46.64 seconds beating Chinese Taipei’s Yang Lung Hsiang (46.91 seconds).

Nguyen Van Hao won the men’s triple jump with a leap of 15.52 meters, warding off the challenge from Thailand’s Pratchaya Tepparak (15.40 meters) and the Philippines’ Ronne Malipay (15.43 meters).

The third gold medal was claimed by Nguyen Tien Trong in the men’s long jump with a jump of 7.70 meters. The Philippines’ Janry Ubass (7.67 meters) and China Taipei’s Tai Chiao Heng (7.53 meters) won silver and bronze.

In the women’s high jump, Phan Thi Diem missed out on the gold medal by 0.04 meters to Kazakhstan’s Yelizaveta Matveyeva.

In the women’s triple jump, Tran Hue Hoa won a bronze with a distance of 12.64 meters.