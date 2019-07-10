Vietnam to send seven-member team to world swimming championship

Nguyen Thi Anh Vien is expected to shine in the World Aquatics Championship in South Korea from July 12 to 28. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Nguyen Thi Anh Vien is the top name having won 19 gold, seven silver, two bronze medals and broken 11 records in four SEA Games. She has just returned from training in the U.S. and will fly to South Korea on July 17.

The event has attracted 2,639 athletes from 194 countries and territories, who will vie for 76 gold medals in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving.

South Korea with 82 athletes will have the largest contingent.

The World Aquatics Championship was first held in 1973 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia and is now held every two years. Vietnam joined the event first in 2011 and have only won a silver and a bronze medals at the 2015 edition in Russia.