Vietnam to play in Online Chess Olympiad

The federation, commonly known by its French acronym FIDE, said the tournament would be held from July 22 to August 30 after the annual Olympiad, scheduled for August 5-17 in Moscow, was postponed to next year.

Each national team will consist of a captain, six main players and six reserve players and must include at least one male and one female U20 player each and at least two women players.

Vietnam have yet to announce the team, but Liem and another top men’s player Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son, Nguyen Anh Khoi (men’s U20 player), Bach Ngoc Thuy Duong (women’s U20 player), and women’s players Pham Le Thao Nguyen and Vo Thi Kim Phung are likely to play. All six players played in the 2018 Olympiad.

All games will be played in a rapid format with each player having 15 minutes on the clock and adding five seconds for every move they make.

Though the draw has not been made yet, Vietnam is likely to feature in the Top Division scheduled for August 19-23 after having finished in 10th place in the previous event in Georgia.

Vietnam finished seventh in the men’s section and 15th in the women’s.