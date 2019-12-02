Vietnam soars high in international paragliding debut

Paragliders compete in the Putaleng XC Open, Tam Duong District, Lai Chau Province, November 28-December 1, 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietwings Hanoi Paragliding Club.

In the sports class, reserved for experienced athletes, Nguyen Hong Vu roped in first on 1,094 points while Dang Van My steered into second with 986 points. At 930 points, Belgian Francois de Neuville dropped in third.

Points were given based on flight time since it was a race to goal competition. Paragliders had to complete in two distances, 30.8 km on November 29 and 50.5 km on December 1.

De Neuville also managed first in the fun class. Indonesia's Rio Indrakusumah and Disha Fajar Praharini descended second and third.

In the team category, mainland China placed first on 4,696 points, followed by Taiwan with 4,513 and Indonesia at 4,176.

In the mixed individual performance event, first place went to South Korea's Yongtae Ahn with 1,350 points while Taiwan's Ming I Wu and China's Junming Song touched down second and third on 1,335 and 1,292.

At 3,049 meters, Putaleng on Hoang Lien Son Mountain is Vietnam's second highest peak after Fansipan (3,143 meters).

Eighty contestants from 16 countries and territories participated in the event held in Tam Duong District from November 28 to December 1.

The Putaleng XC Open, organized by Hanoi's Vietwings Paragliding Club, is recognized by World Air Sports Federation (FAI) and Vietnam Aviation Sports Association (VASA) as an international ranked event.