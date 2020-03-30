VnExpress International
VnExpress International
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Vietnam's top triathlon event postponed due to pandemic

By Hoang Nguyen   March 30, 2020 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Vietnam's top triathlon event postponed due to pandemic
An athlete during the swimming course of Ironman 70.3 Vietnam 2019. Photo courtesy of Ironman 70.3 Vietnam.

The Ironman 70.3 triathlon is the latest sporting event in Vietnam to be delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The race was scheduled for May 10 in the beach city of Da Nang, but with the Covid-19 situation worsening in the country, the local Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism decided to suspend the event, and the organizers have yet to announce a new date.

Earlier, another triathlon, the 2020 TRI-Factor Vietnam in the southern beach town Vung Tau, saw its second edition delayed indefinitely from April 12.

Ironman 70.3 is the largest and most prestigious triathlon event in Vietnam. It attracts athletes from around the world, and this year had prize money of $15,000.

More than 2,200 athletes participated in last year’s event, and Germany’s Patrick Lange, a two-time world champion, won in a time of three hours and 49.09 minutes.

Tags: Vietnam triathlon Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic
 
