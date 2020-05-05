VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnam’s Olympic champ shooter to skip SEA Games

By Dang Khoa   May 5, 2020 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s Olympic champ shooter to skip SEA Games
Shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh (C) poses with his gold medal at 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo courtersy of Vinh's Facebook fanpage.

Shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh will not compete in the 31st Southeast Asian Games and plans instead to focus on next summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Nguyen Thi Nhung, vice president of the Vietnam Shooting Federation and the head coach of the national team, said Tran Quoc Cuong too might skip the biennial games to be held in Hanoi in late 2021.

The 45-year-olds are focusing on qualifying for the Olympics, with qualifiers set to be held in the upcoming months.

"Despite being the reigning champion I cannot be sure about what could happen because the Olympics is a really competitive event with the participation of all the best shooters in the world," Vinh told Vietnam News Agency.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Vinh won a gold and a silver medal each in the men’s 10-meter and 50-meter air pistol events, while Cuong did not win any medal.

Vietnam has done well in SEA Games shooting. Both marksmen won four gold medals in the 28th Games and one more two years later.

Last year in the Philippines both failed to win golds, with Vinh winning just one silver medal after losing to Thailand's Pongpol Kulchairattana.

Nhung said Vietnam depended too much on the veteran shooters and is trying to develop the next generation of elite shooters.

"The best of them will be selected through national championships and trained with the national team. However it will be a long process. I think we will have to wait from at least six to eight years to have one reach the international level and get a result in the Olympics."

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam shooters Hoang Xuan Vinh Tran Quoc Cuong Nguyen Thi Nhung Vietnam Shooting Federation SEA Games 2021 Tokyo Olympics 2021
 
Read more
ASEAN Para Games canceled due to pandemic

ASEAN Para Games canceled due to pandemic

Vietnam futsal team up a notch in world rankings

Vietnam futsal team up a notch in world rankings

EU football joins hands to give Vietnamese street kids a leg up

EU football joins hands to give Vietnamese street kids a leg up

40 Vietnamese athletes on world regular doping test list

40 Vietnamese athletes on world regular doping test list

F1 still faces a challenge with revised season plan

F1 still faces a challenge with revised season plan

Vietnam to upgrade My Dinh Stadium ahead of 2021 SEA Games

Vietnam to upgrade My Dinh Stadium ahead of 2021 SEA Games

Vietnamese chess grandmaster out of world team in FIDE tournament

Vietnamese chess grandmaster out of world team in FIDE tournament

Japanese club want to extend loan contract for Vietnam volleyball star

Japanese club want to extend loan contract for Vietnam volleyball star

 
go to top