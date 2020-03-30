VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnam's first pro basketball team disbands due to Covid-19

By Hoang Nguyen   March 30, 2020 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's first pro basketball team disbands due to Covid-19
A Saigon Heat player (in white) during a game in Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) 2019. Photo courtesy of VBA.

Saigon Heat, the first professional basketball club in Vietnam, has been dissolved by pandemic.

The club delivered the announcement to fans Thursday. Saigon Heat allowed all players to leave the club, foreigners to their home countries, and others to their old clubs like Cantho Catfish and Thang Long Warriors.

Saigon Heat was Vietnam’s only Asian Basketball League (ABL) representative during the 2019-2020 season. The tournament started from November 16, 2019 and was supposed to end on March 28 this year. However, on March 13, it was postponed indefinitely due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision had the approval from 10 teams in the tournament, including Saigon Heat.

Following this decision, Saigon Heat decided to temporarily discontinue operations to save on costs.

The club will reassemble its squad when the top professional basketball league in Vietnam (VBA) returns in June. However, the schedule remains tentative and solely depends on the situation of the pandemic. Saigon Heat will also take part in ABL 2021 when the tournament restarts next year.

Before ABL 2019-2020 was canceled, Saigon Heat placed at the bottom of the table with only three wins and 11 losses.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Hanoi mulls closing administrative offices in Covid-19 fight

Hanoi mulls closing administrative offices in Covid-19 fight

Discharged Covid-19 patients thank, laud staff of HCMC field hospital

Discharged Covid-19 patients thank, laud staff of HCMC field hospital

Vietnam's top triathlon event postponed due to pandemic

Vietnam's top triathlon event postponed due to pandemic

See more
Tags: Vietnam basketball Saigon Heat Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic
 
Read more
Vietnam's top triathlon event postponed due to pandemic

Vietnam's top triathlon event postponed due to pandemic

Challenge Vietnam 2020 triathlon to hit Nha Trang in September

Challenge Vietnam 2020 triathlon to hit Nha Trang in September

Covid-19 forces rescheduling of ASEAN football tournament

Covid-19 forces rescheduling of ASEAN football tournament

​Vietnamese boxers set for Victory 8 event in Philippines

​Vietnamese boxers set for Victory 8 event in Philippines

Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic

Olympics: Ticket holders monitor possible Games postponement

Olympics: Ticket holders monitor possible Games postponement

F1 to hold virtual races in place of postponed grands prix

F1 to hold virtual races in place of postponed grands prix

6,000 to partake in ASEAN Para Games 11 in Vietnam

6,000 to partake in ASEAN Para Games 11 in Vietnam

 
go to top