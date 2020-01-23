VnExpress International
Vietnam pro basketball league to start in May with extra team

By Hoang Nguyen   January 23, 2020 | 02:36 pm GMT+7
Saigon Heat lift the VBA trophy on September 18, 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Basketball Association.

The professional Vietnam Basketball Association league will feature an additional team this year when it begins in May.

The seventh team will be from the central province of Khanh Hoa. Khanh Hoa's Nha Trang Navy were supposed to join the tournament last year but the plan fell through due to certain issues.

This is good news for people in Khanh Hoa, which has often hosted league matches in recent years.

The six existing teams are Hanoi Buffaloes, Thang Long Warriors also from Hanoi, Saigon Heat, Hochiminh City Wings, Cantho Catfish, and Danang Dragons.

This will be the fifth season of the VBA. It will be played from May 30 to September 18 in several cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, and Da Nang.

Last year Saigon Heat won the title by beating Cantho Catfish in the final.

