Vietnam Mountain Marathon features 4,000 athletes

By Hoang Nguyen   September 21, 2019 | 07:20 am GMT+7
Athletes participate in the Vietnam Mountain Marathon 2018. Photo courtesy of the organizers.

The Vietnam Mountain Marathon 2019 is gathering 4,000 athletes in northern highlands town Sa Pa from September 20 to 22.

Athletes will compete in different categories, from 10km to 100km. Among them is Italian Francesca Canepa – the champion of Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc Europe in 2018 and the defending champion of Vietnam Mountain Marathon (VMM) 2018.

This year the track will be much more challenging especially in the ultra run (70km and 100km) with an additional mountain on the course and more rough paths for the participants.

The 100km category will start on 9 p.m. on September 20. The next day, other categories like 70km, 42km and 21km will begin, with the course through the rice paddy fields and ethnic minority villages.

The finish line will be placed at Topas Ecolodge, one of the top eco-friendly resorts for environment lovers according to National Geographic.

First held in 2013, VMM has become one of the biggest terrain marathon events in Asia. This year’s tournament attracts athletes from 46 countries and territories.

