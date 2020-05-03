VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnam futsal team up a notch in world rankings

By Hoang Nguyen   May 3, 2020 | 07:03 am GMT+7
Vietnam futsal team up a notch in world rankings
Vietnam futsal team (in red) during the ASEAN Futsal Championship in October 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

In May futsal world rankings, Vietnam has climbed to 44th place with 1,046 points, up one place from December 2019.

In Asia, Vietnam stayed in ninth place, while Iran, Japan and Thailand topped the rankings. In Southeast Asia, Vietnam was ranked second behind Thailand.

In the world rankings, Brazil took the number one spot, followed by Spain and Argentina.

Vietnam will have a chance to improve its position at the AFC Futsal Championship 2020 that takes place in August. The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2020 which will take place from September 12 to October 4 in Lithuania. The top five teams of the AFC Futsal Championship will get the tickets to the World Cup. At the moment, Vietnam’s futsal team is training for the regional event.

At the AFC Futsal Championship this year, Vietnam was placed in a relatively easy group with Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Oman. But the scheduled matches were not played in February and March as the event was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related News:
Tags: futsal Vietnam AFC World Cup ranking Covid-19
 
Read more
EU football joins hands to give Vietnamese street kids a leg up

EU football joins hands to give Vietnamese street kids a leg up

40 Vietnamese athletes on world regular doping test list

40 Vietnamese athletes on world regular doping test list

F1 still faces a challenge with revised season plan

F1 still faces a challenge with revised season plan

Vietnam to upgrade My Dinh Stadium ahead of 2021 SEA Games

Vietnam to upgrade My Dinh Stadium ahead of 2021 SEA Games

Vietnamese chess grandmaster out of world team in FIDE tournament

Vietnamese chess grandmaster out of world team in FIDE tournament

Japanese club want to extend loan contract for Vietnam volleyball star

Japanese club want to extend loan contract for Vietnam volleyball star

Covid-19 crisis slashes Vietnam’s SEA Games, Para Games budgets

Covid-19 crisis slashes Vietnam’s SEA Games, Para Games budgets

World body tightens drug testing for Vietnamese weightlifters

World body tightens drug testing for Vietnamese weightlifters

 
go to top