Vietnam futsal team up a notch in world rankings

In Asia, Vietnam stayed in ninth place, while Iran, Japan and Thailand topped the rankings. In Southeast Asia, Vietnam was ranked second behind Thailand.

In the world rankings, Brazil took the number one spot, followed by Spain and Argentina.

Vietnam will have a chance to improve its position at the AFC Futsal Championship 2020 that takes place in August. The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2020 which will take place from September 12 to October 4 in Lithuania. The top five teams of the AFC Futsal Championship will get the tickets to the World Cup. At the moment, Vietnam’s futsal team is training for the regional event.

At the AFC Futsal Championship this year, Vietnam was placed in a relatively easy group with Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Oman. But the scheduled matches were not played in February and March as the event was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.