Vietnam Formula One stands to be named after local cities

The Thang Long grandstand of Vietnam Grand Prix track at My Dinh Stadium, Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The main grandstand, where the race starts, is named Thang Long, after the Thang Long Citadel, Hanoi’s ancient name.

Following stands are named after the northern port city Hai Phong, Ha Long, Hue, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Saigon and Can Tho. Phu Quoc, named after Vietnam's largest island off the southern coast, is the final stop. Six of them will be moveable.

Hanoi F1 circuit's new layout with 23 corners. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation.

The naming aims to promote Vietnam's tourism and image to foreign visitors who will be attending the nation's first Formula One and fans around the world in April.

Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of Vietnam Grand Prix, said: "It is estimated that around 40 percent of the audience will be foreigners. In addition, the race will be broadcast in many countries and to millions of racing fans worldwide."

In late 2019, F1 CEO Chase Carey arrived in Hanoi to inspect the construction progress.

He was clearly satisfied: "Our partners in Vietnam are doing a great job. I believe they will finish the work and hand it over to our technical setup department on time. I have watched the construction of the paddock and look forward to the day it starts working."

Last December, Vietnam Grand Prix decided to add a new corner to racing track ahead of F1 debut, raising the total turns from 22 to 23.

The newly added corner will extend the circuit length from 5.565 km to 5.607 km, making Hanoi circuit the second F1 venue with 23 turns after Singapore’s Marina Bay Street circuit.

Vietnam Grand Prix is scheduled for April 3-5, the third F1 race of the season after Australia and Bahrain.

The Hanoi race will be held as a seven-day event, including parades and showcasing of race cars. Streets will be barricaded for around four to five days before the race starts and traffic rerouted.

Hanoi has already signed a 10-year contract to host the race, with an option to extend it.

Vietnam will be the third Southeast Asian country to host an F1 race after Malaysia and Singapore.