Sports

By Dang Khoa   November 30, 2019 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam clinch one silver, two Olympic spots at regional archery champs
Vietnamese archer Nguyen Van Day at the 2019 Asian Archery Championships. Photo courtesy of World Archery.

Vietnamese archers concluded the 2019 Asian Archery Championships with a silver medal and two tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nguyen Van Day bagged the first ever silver medal for Vietnam in the regional tournament, losing to South Korea's Choi Yong-hee in the men's individual compound final with a score of 141-145.

Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu and Do Thi Anh Nguyet finished among top three players in the men’s and women’s recurve contest to secure tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, making it the first time Vietnamese archers have qualified for the international event.

Even though Day climbed the podium, he won't be attending the Olympics since the event does not include his discipline.

Day, Vu and Nguyet will be compete in the 30th SEA Games archery competition in the Philippines held December 5-9.

The 2019 Asian Archery Championship took place in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 22-28 and attracted 246 archers from 31 countries and territories.

