Vietnam basketball league postponed to year end

Saigon Heat (in red) and Hochiminh City Wings during a VBA game in the 2019 season. Photo courtesy of the Vietnam Basketball Association.

The organizers, in a communication to the Vietnam Basketball Federation, however did not mention when it would begin.

It is not known yet when foreign coaches, athletes, supervisors, and referees will be allowed to enter the country given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam closed its borders and suspended international flights on March 25. Only its own nationals and foreigners who have diplomatic or official passports or are experts or highly skilled workers are allowed to enter after a 14-day quarantine.

The league is normally played from June to September in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Da Nang, and Khanh Hoa Province.

Last year Saigon Heat won the title by beating Cantho Catfish in the finals.