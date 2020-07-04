VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnam basketball league postponed to year end

By Dang Khoa   July 4, 2020 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnam basketball league postponed to year end
Saigon Heat (in red) and Hochiminh City Wings during a VBA game in the 2019 season. Photo courtesy of the Vietnam Basketball Association.

The 2020 season of the Vietnam Basketball Association league has been moved to the end of this year.

The organizers, in a communication to the Vietnam Basketball Federation, however did not mention when it would begin.

It is not known yet when foreign coaches, athletes, supervisors, and referees will be allowed to enter the country given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam closed its borders and suspended international flights on March 25. Only its own nationals and foreigners who have diplomatic or official passports or are experts or highly skilled workers are allowed to enter after a 14-day quarantine.

The league is normally played from June to September in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Da Nang, and Khanh Hoa Province.

Last year Saigon Heat won the title by beating Cantho Catfish in the finals.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

VBA

Vietnam Basketball Federation

Vietnamese basketball

Covid-19

sports

 

Read more

More and more Hanoians say can do Kendo

More and more Hanoians say can do Kendo

Vietnam's top cueist to vie in virtual carom tournament

Vietnam's top cueist to vie in virtual carom tournament

Vietnam’s F1 debut may happen in November

Vietnam’s F1 debut may happen in November

Vietnam to play in Online Chess Olympiad

Vietnam to play in Online Chess Olympiad

Vietnam volleyball teams descend in world ranking

Vietnam volleyball teams descend in world ranking

Swimmers break slew of records at national junior championships

Swimmers break slew of records at national junior championships

Flash floods kill marathon runner in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Flash floods kill marathon runner in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Top Vietnamese boxer turns thespian villain

Top Vietnamese boxer turns thespian villain

 
go to top