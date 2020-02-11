VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Two Vietnamese-origin pros to join national tennis team

By Hoang Nguyen   February 11, 2020 | 01:15 pm GMT+7

A Vietnamese-American man and a Vietnamese-French woman are set to join Vietnam’s tennis squad after applying for Vietnamese citizenship.

Vietnamese-American Thai Son Kwiatkowski made headlines recently after winning the prestigious ATP Challenger Tour at Newport Beach, in the U.S.

Despite not being seeded in the tournament, Thai Son (rank 271) beat many strong players in top 100 and 200 including Denis Istomin (170) and Steve Johnson (75) to win the trophy. The ATP title pushed the 24-year-old athlete jump 90 places to 181st in the latest world ranking.

Thai Son Kwiakowski plays for Hung Thinh Tennis Club. Photo courtesy of HCMC Tennis Federation.

Thai Son Kwiakowski plays for the Hung Thinh Tennis Club. Photo courtesy of HCMC Tennis Federation.

Thai Son has expressed his desire to play for Vietnam earlier. He also joined Ho Chi Minh City club Hung Thinh for some domestic competitions in 2019, dominating the field.

"We are completing Thai Son's application to help him get Vietnamese citizenship. Due to his busy schedule, he can only return to Vietnam in April to complete necessary procedures and participate in a local tournament at the same time," said Nguyen Thi Kieu My, General Secretary of HCMC Tennis Federation.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Vietnam Tennis Professionals (VTP) association, Doan Thanh Tung, confirmed that besides Thai Son Kwiakowski, Vietnamese-French female tennis player Alizé Lim (ranked 135) has also applied for Vietnamese citizenship.

Alizé Lim in VTP Pro Tour 2018. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Tennis Professionals.

Alizé Lim in action on the VTP Pro Tour, 2018. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Tennis Professionals.

The addition of Lim and Thai Son is expected to boost the strength of Vietnamese tennis at upcoming international tournaments.

However, these two players will not be able to represent Vietnam at the premier international team event, the 2020 Davis Cup, this November. The tournament requires all athletes to have been citizens of a country for at least 24 months to be eligible participants.

Related News:
Tags: tennis Vietnamese-origin Vietnam ATP VTP athletes Vietnamese citizenship
 
Read more
Hanoi restricts autos on two streets for F1 race

Hanoi restricts autos on two streets for F1 race

Vietnam's top cueists target World Cup glory in Turkey

Vietnam's top cueists target World Cup glory in Turkey

Midnight Marathon in Hanoi postponed over coronavirus epidemic

Midnight Marathon in Hanoi postponed over coronavirus epidemic

Coronavirus crisis: Olympic boxing qualifiers moved to Jordan from Wuhan

Coronavirus crisis: Olympic boxing qualifiers moved to Jordan from Wuhan

Vietnamese player signs up with Spanish futsal club

Vietnamese player signs up with Spanish futsal club

Vietnamese athlete clinches triple gold at weightlifting world cup

Vietnamese athlete clinches triple gold at weightlifting world cup

Which Vietnamese athletes have qualified for 2020 Olympics?

Which Vietnamese athletes have qualified for 2020 Olympics?

Vietnam pro basketball league to start in May with extra team

Vietnam pro basketball league to start in May with extra team

 
go to top