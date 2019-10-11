Two players from Vietnam basketball club named in ASEAN's all-time top 10

The inductees were named at the launch of the 10th season in Manila, the Philippines, on Thursday.

Chris Charles (2nd, R) at the ASEAN Basketball League's Top 10 Players of All Time ceremony in Manila, the Philippines, on October 10, 2019. Photo courtesy of ASEAN Basketball League.

Charles, who played for Saigon Heat in the 2014-15 season and recently resigned with the team for this season, is in fourth place in the ABL's all-time scoring list with a total 1,726 points.

The seven-foot-one American won the 2014 ABL title with Hi-Tech Bangkok City, was voted Import Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2013 and 2014, and won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

Avenido, a six-foot-two Filipino who currently plays for Zamboanga Valientes, has accumulated a total of 1,627 points over his six-year ABL career, fifth in the all-time scoring list.

He scored a career-high 38 points in a match when playing for Saigon Heat in 2014.

Avenido bagged the Local MVP award and the title with San Miguel Beermen in 2012. He was the first and thus far only recipient of the ABL Lifetime Achievement Award.

Completing the top 10 are Mario Wuysang, Wong Wei Long, Steven Thomas, Bobby Ray Parks, Attaporn Lertmalaiporn, Marcus Elliott, Jerick Canada, and Xavier Alexander.