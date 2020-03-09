Thai cyclist scoops Binh Duong cup

VnExpress International
By Dang Khoa   March 9, 2020 | 02:57 pm GMT+7
Cyclists participate in the 10th Binh Duong International Women Cycling Tournament (Biwase Cup) in Binh Duong Province, March 2020. Photo courtesy of Biwase Cup.

The Binh Duong International Women’s Cycling Tournament concluded Sunday with Thailand's Phetdarin Somrat finishing first in 28:17.52 after 10 stages.

Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh of Biwase-Binh Duong finished second while Nguyen Thi Thoc of Loc Troi Group placed third.

Biwase-Binh Duong topped the team ranking with an overall time of 84:58.38.

Vietnam's Nguyen Thi That won the green jersey as best sprinter, Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh pocketed the white-with-red-dots having scaled the most mountain points while Nguyen Thi Kim Cuong grasped the white as the best young cyclist.

The 10th Binh Duong International Women's Cycling Tournament (Biwase Cup), held in Thu Dau Mot Town of the southern Binh Duong Province from February 28 to March 8, covers 1,053 km, passing through Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

The international tournament initially attracted 12 foreign teams. But nine withdrew at the last minute due to fears over the novel coronavirus, leaving three teams from Australia, Taiwan and Thailand.

