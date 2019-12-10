VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Streets explode in euphoria as nation wins football gold

By Staff reporters   December 10, 2019 | 09:34 pm GMT+7

Across the length and breadth of the nation, jubilant fans poured out into the streets as Vietnam won their first ever SEA Games gold in men's football.

Người dân Cần Thơ, Cà Mau, Bình Thuận, Gia Lai ăn mừng
 
 

Streets explode in euphoria as nation wins football gold

Fans flood the street of Saigon on motorbikes. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Dong Khoi Street in HCMC was packed inch to inch with fans Tuesday night. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.
Fans share high five as they storm Ton Duc Thang Street in HCMCs District 1 on opposite sides. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.Fans burn flares to celebrate Vietnamese footballs historic victory on Xa Dan Street in Hanois Dong Da District. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Hai.

Fans high-fived each other on Ton Duc Thang street in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Fans burn flares to celebrate Vietnamese footballs historic victory on Xa Dan Street in Hanois Dong Da District. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Hai.

Xa Dan Street in Hanoi glowed red as fans lit flares in celebration. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Hai.

Người hâm mộ ăn mừng trên cầu Chương Dương
 
 

Streets explode in euphoria as nation wins football gold

A crowd in downtown Saigon. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

It seemed that no space in downtown Saigon was free of celebrating fans. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.
A fan joins the parade in central coastal town of Nha Trang. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc.

A fan climbs on to the top of a car and holds the national flag aloft in the beach town of Nha Trang in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc.
The main streets in the central city of Hue were no less celebratory. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.

The main streets in the central city of Hue were no less celebratory. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.
CĐV xuống đường 'đi bão' mừng Việt Nam vô địch SEA Games
 
 

Streets explode in euphoria as nation wins football gold

Fans flood the street of Saigon on motorbikes, waving the national flag. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Saigon streets were jam packed with motorbikes as fans flooded the streets, waving a sea of national flags. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.
Fans wave national flag to cheer Vietnams historic football victory. Vietnams long wait for a gold medal ended Tuesday with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Indonesia. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

Fans wave national flags to cheer Vietnam's historic football victory. Vietnam's long wait for a gold medal ended Tuesday with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Indonesia. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.
Hanoians take to the street. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh

Hanoians hit the streets after Vietnam made SEA Games history with their first ever men's football gold medal. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh.
A Hanoi fan screams with joy, showing his handmade gold medal. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh

A fan in Hanoi yells joyously as he shows off a replica gold medal. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh.

2019 SEA Games

Vietnamese fans, national spirit key to victory: coach Park

Vietnamese fans, national spirit key to victory: coach Park

Crowning glory: Vietnam's long road to SEA Games football triumph

Crowning glory: Vietnam's long road to SEA Games football triumph

SEA Games: Vietnam cap second to last day with football cherry on top

SEA Games: Vietnam cap second to last day with football cherry on top

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam football Vietnam SEA Games
 
Read more
Nation ecstatic as Vietnam fulfill SEA Games dream

Nation ecstatic as Vietnam fulfill SEA Games dream

Vietnamese swimmer in line for SEA Games award after winning six gold medals

Vietnamese swimmer in line for SEA Games award after winning six gold medals

SEA Games: Vietnam surpass gold target with 9th day haul

SEA Games: Vietnam surpass gold target with 9th day haul

SEA Games: Vietnam enjoy productive day with 20 gold medals

SEA Games: Vietnam enjoy productive day with 20 gold medals

SEA Games: Vietnam win first athletics gold

SEA Games: Vietnam win first athletics gold

SEA Games: Vietnam wins first ever tennis gold

SEA Games: Vietnam wins first ever tennis gold

SEA Games: Vietnam stays second with 14 medals on day 5

SEA Games: Vietnam stays second with 14 medals on day 5

 
go to top