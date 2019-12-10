Streets explode in euphoria as nation wins football gold

|
Dong Khoi Street in HCMC was packed inch to inch with fans Tuesday night. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.
Fans high-fived each other on Ton Duc Thang street in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.
It seemed that no space in downtown Saigon was free of celebrating fans. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.
A fan climbs on to the top of a car and holds the national flag aloft in the beach town of Nha Trang in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc.
The main streets in the central city of Hue were no less celebratory. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.
Saigon streets were jam packed with motorbikes as fans flooded the streets, waving a sea of national flags. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.
Fans wave national flags to cheer Vietnam's historic football victory. Vietnam's long wait for a gold medal ended Tuesday with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Indonesia. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.
Hanoians hit the streets after Vietnam made SEA Games history with their first ever men's football gold medal. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh.
A fan in Hanoi yells joyously as he shows off a replica gold medal. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh.