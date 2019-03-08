Major mixed martial arts events to make Vietnam debut

Both the events, promoted by two major organizers in Asia, will be held in HCMC.

Hong Kong-based JUST MMA will hold its first show in the country at the Nguyen Du Indoor Stadium in HCMC on June 15, three months after its originally scheduled date of March 16.

ONE Championship, world renowned MMA promoter, will hold a tournament called ONE: Immortal Triumph in HCMC on September 6.

Immortal Triumph is one of 45 events that ONE Championship holds throughout Asia every year.

Vietnam made its MMA mark last month when Tran Quang Loc became the first ever fighter from the country to win a ONE Championship match, beating South Korean Jong Heon Kim in the ONE Warrior Series.