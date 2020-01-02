Last day for Early Birds to enter VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight

VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight will criss-cross Vietnam's capital in March 2020.

The Early Bird stage offers entry tickets (BIB) for 5 km, 10 km, 21 km and 42 km distances, priced VND360,000 ($15.5), VND780,000, VND900,000 and VND1,080,000 respectively. Groups of over 10 participants will receive a discount.

After the Early Bird stage, VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight's regular registration will officially open at VND480,000 a head. Athletes or businesses of over 10 members will receive special offers: 10 percent off for groups of 10 - 29 runners, 15 percent for groups of 30 - 49, 20 percent for groups of 50 -100 and 25 percent for groups over 100.

The first large-scale night race in Vietnam, VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight, starting on the evening of March 7 and ending the morning of March 8, is jointly organized by VnExpress and Hanoi People's Committee.

The event will provide a unique, quiet and glamor perspective of Hanoi at night, passing iconic Sword Lake, Hanoi Opera House, Thanh Nien Street, and French-period buildings on Tran Hung Dao along the route.

Organizers will reserve check-in points to record runners' unforgettable moments.

Hanoi boasts a unique street food culture by night, offering athletes and their friends the opportunity to feast on local dishes in the refreshing cold of early March.

In 2020, VnExpress will organize VnExpress Marathon Hue on April 5 and VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon on June 7. Each race will provide its own characteristics such as experiencing Hue mausoleum or catching the sunrise on a Quy Nhon beach.