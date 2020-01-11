VnExpress International
Hanoi’s Formula One track nears finish line

By Ngoc Thanh, Quang Huy   January 11, 2020 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

The 70 percent complete F1 track in Hanoi will be ready for action in March, one month before burning its first rubber.

Construction on the track began in March 2019 and once finished, would be handed to F1 organizers in Vietnam before the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix on April 5.

The pit, inspired by Hanoi’s famous Khue Van Cac Pavilion at the Temple of Literature, will welcome racing teams, officials and referees a week before the main event. Besides offices, it will also include a VIP paddock.

A three-day ticket for paddock entry is priced at VND134 million ($5,800). Aside from enjoying luxury services, ticket holders could mingle with racing teams and experience the rush of pit stops. Bend 11 seating is priced at a more affordable VND2.5 million while a normal seat costs VND1.5 million for the same period.

Bend 11 under construction. Seats at the corner will give the view of the longest stretch of the race track, allowing the audiences to witness races at their best speed.

A helicopter pad will serve medical assistance and broadcast purposes, while a short bridge near bend 18 provides entry to the pit.

Pham Van Thi, construction supervisor, confirmed the track is expected to complete in time to hand over to organizers for equipment installation.

The street section along Le Quang Dao was remodeled to meet International Automobile Federation (FIA) standards, with the second common track fitted with an asphalt layer eight centimeters thick.

After completing pit and track, construction will commence on stands made of iron and steel. After the race, the track will be turned into a public park.

An area for media and press, as well as a logistic zone for racing teams, will be built this month.

All FIA standard equipment, like these red impact barriers, will be installed according to organizer regulations one month before the main event.

A 3D image of the track. The 5.607 km circut is the second F1 venue with 23 turns after Singapore’s Marina Bay Street circuit.

