Hanoi’s Formula One track nears finish line

|
Construction on the track began in March 2019 and once finished, would be handed to F1 organizers in Vietnam before the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix on April 5.
|
The pit, inspired by Hanoi’s famous Khue Van Cac Pavilion at the Temple of Literature, will welcome racing teams, officials and referees a week before the main event. Besides offices, it will also include a VIP paddock.
|
A three-day ticket for paddock entry is priced at VND134 million ($5,800). Aside from enjoying luxury services, ticket holders could mingle with racing teams and experience the rush of pit stops. Bend 11 seating is priced at a more affordable VND2.5 million while a normal seat costs VND1.5 million for the same period.
|
Bend 11 under construction. Seats at the corner will give the view of the longest stretch of the race track, allowing the audiences to witness races at their best speed.
|
A helicopter pad will serve medical assistance and broadcast purposes, while a short bridge near bend 18 provides entry to the pit.
|
Pham Van Thi, construction supervisor, confirmed the track is expected to complete in time to hand over to organizers for equipment installation.
|
The street section along Le Quang Dao was remodeled to meet International Automobile Federation (FIA) standards, with the second common track fitted with an asphalt layer eight centimeters thick.
|
After completing pit and track, construction will commence on stands made of iron and steel. After the race, the track will be turned into a public park.
|
An area for media and press, as well as a logistic zone for racing teams, will be built this month.
|
All FIA standard equipment, like these red impact barriers, will be installed according to organizer regulations one month before the main event.
|
A 3D image of the track. The 5.607 km circut is the second F1 venue with 23 turns after Singapore’s Marina Bay Street circuit.