World Cup qualifiers: Software says Vietnam can beat three out of eight top teams

Statistics show Vietnam has a chance to defeat three out of eight top teams in Asia at the second round of World Cup qualification. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

In the tough second qualification round, Vietnam are in the second seeding pot and will be grouped with one of the top-seeded teams in the first pot -- Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, the UAE, and China – when the draw is made.

But data from InStat, a sports performance analysis company, shows Vietnam can potentially win against three out of the eight. They have a 65 percent chance to win against China, 60 percent against Saudi Arabia and 50 percent against the UAE.

The winning chances are computed based on stats like the number of goals, conversion rate, on-target shots, number of passes, defense win, and aerial duels and successful tackle rates.

The InStat Index of Vietnam and the top eight teams in Asia in 2019.

InStat uses mathematical formulas and a team of over 300 analysts to provides data about thousands of players at more than 800 clubs and national teams around the world.

The analysis system costs the Vietnam Football Federation $20,000. It provides all conceivable metric about players such as the number of finishes, short passes, long passes, and range and length of movement during training and in games.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up in the second round will advance to the third round and also automatically qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup to be played in China.

The 12 will be divided into two groups and compete for four direct slots.

The third-placed teams from the two groups will play a two-legged playoff with the winner advancing to the inter-continental playoffs against the fourth placed team in the North and Central American region for a World Cup berth.

The draw for the second round will be made in Qatar on July 17.