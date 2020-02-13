VnExpress International
Football

Vietnamese, Japanese clubs to establish football academy in Vietnam

By Hoang Nguyen   February 13, 2020 | 07:45 am GMT+7
Tokyo FC representatives in the pre-season ceremony of Sai Gon FC. Photo courtesy of Sai Gon FC.

Sai Gon FC and Tokyo FC have announced a long-term cooperation project to develop football in Vietnam, including the establishment of an academy.

Apart from scouting and training football talents in Vietnam, the two clubs said they would pursue the broader aim of promoting mutual understanding and economic ties between the two countries.

"The first thing we will do is help Sai Gon FC develop and build a football academy. Second is making an economic and cultural bridge through football. This will be a chance for enterprises of both countries to cooperate," said Koji Ishii, International Business Director of Tokyo FC.

Sai Gon FC President Vu Tien Thanh expressed his belief that the new partnership will boost his club's development.

"Japanese football is advanced and similar in the style of play as Vietnamese football, with emphasis on skill, possession and flexible team work. Therefore Vietnamese players will easily adapt and absorb the way they play football. That's why we want to partner up with Tokyo FC to improve our players in particular and young Vietnamese players in general," Thanh said.

For 2020, Sai Gon FC has set three targets: finish the season as a top three V. League 1 team, reach the National Cup semifinals, and attract 100,000 fans come to watch its games. The club finished fifth in 2019 V. League 1 season.

