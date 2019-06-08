The match was a great chance for both teams to test their players, experiment with different formations and develop the best strategy for the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines this November. As a result, each side could make as many as 10 substitutions in 90 minutes.

It was quite a smooth sailing for Vietnam U-23, led by interim manager Kim Han-yoon, as they were in control for most of the match.

Vietnam opened the scoring in the 14th minute from a corner. Myanmar defenders’ clearance put the ball right in front of Trieu Viet Hung, who rushed forward and decisively steered it through a crowded penalty area into Phone Thitsar Min’s goal.

Vietnam U23 team win friendly match against Myanmar in SEA Games preparation U23 Việt Nam - U23 Myanmar

The goal boosted Vietnam’s confidence as they maintained their dominance despite the heavy rain. Before the end of the first 45 minutes, the hosts hit the woodwork twice when Hung’s header found the crossbar and Nguyen Hoang Duc’s shot hit the post.

Myanmar U-23 were determined and had good physique, but their players did not communicate well with each other. Their most influential spell of the game was the first 15 minutes of the second half, after the match was delayed for half an hour due to inclement weather in Phu Tho Province. Heavy downpours with lightning forced the players to take a longer break after the first half.

But Vietnam soon found their rhythm after Kim Han-yoon made three substitutions. They proved effective as sub Nguyen Trong Dai punted the ball to Do Thanh Thinh, whose cross find its way through to Nguyen Tien Linh, who doubled the lead with an easy close-range shot in the 75th minute.

Vietnamese-Australian Martin Lo was subbed in when there was only one minute left in the clock, but that was all he needed to leave a mark in his first cap for the national team. His shot from outside the box left custodian Thitsar Min reaching out in vain, but it unfortunately deflected off the crossbar.

With this victory, it is safe to say that Vietnam U23 are ready for the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, where their pursue for gold begins at the end of November.